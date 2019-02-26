Judgment in pigsty murder case postponed

A marathon murder case involving a woman who allegedly hired a henchman to kill her husband - and throw his remains in a pigsty - was once again postponed in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Sisiwe Fiti-Dili stands accused of orchestrating Philisile Dili's murder on the night of August 17, 2013 - barely a year after the couple had married.

During the trial, the court heard that Dili, 56, was on the verge of divorcing Fiti-Dili, 55 and that the couple had separated.

On the day of the fatal attack on August 17 2013, Dili had arrived with his stepdaughter, Annelisa Hoboshe, at Fiti’s Kolisi Street, Motherwell, home, where they had both lived before he moved out, to drop off groceries.

Later that evening, Dili was killed in the house by an alleged hitman, known only as Sihle, who was allegedly contracted by Fiti.

After he was murdered, Dili was placed in a bin that was wheeled to a pigsty where he was dumped.

His eyes had been gouged out and his nose and mouth severely hacked.

The matter was on the court roll on Tuesday for judgment but was postponed to April 4.

The case was postponed as the magistrate was unavailable. Dili's daughter, Ntombekhaya, who had hoped to hear judgement handed down expressed disappointment that the case - which has been going on for more than five years - had still not been finalised.