It was tough under Mxolisi Nxasana - Nomgcobo Jiba

Suspended deputy NPA head Nomgcobo Jiba yesterday described the abnormal conditions in which she worked under during the tenure of former boss Mxolisi Nxasana.

Jiba told Justice Mokgoro commission of inquiry sitting in Centurion how difficult it was for her to work at the NPA in 2014 after she was moved from the national prosecution unit to the civil litigation unit.

Nxasana wrote to Jiba wanting handover reports on several high-profile cases including the spy tapes case against former president Jacob Zuma.

"The atmosphere at that time was the atmosphere of fear. I had fears that something [was] really set up to happen to me," she said. "Those were not normal times. I had advised him [Nxasana] on how this institution operates . It was not really a conducive atmosphere."