Funeral parlours deny knowledge of body after 'dead man resurrected'

In the wake of the controversy around the footage, in which Alleluia Ministries has been accused of taking advantage of church-goers, the funeral parlour pictured in the video has also distanced itself from the incident.

"We did not sell a coffin to the church," a spokesperson for Kings and Queens Funeral Service said.

It said it offered funeral services, transport and funeral cover, but did not handle the body.

Rosseau has called out Kings and Queens, insisting that "it doesn't add up".

"You're providing transport of a body but have not seen the body? You are giving funeral cover but you don't have details of the deceased?"

Funeral company KingBlue told TimesLIVE it had sold a woman a coffin on Sunday.

It could not provide any other information. A spokesperson said it did not handle the body, but "simply sold a coffin".

Black Phoenix Funeral Parlours told the SABC it also did not see the body and its mortuary had not been involved in the funeral.

Rousseau insisted that these incidents were allowed to happen because the funeral industry was not regulated in South Africa.