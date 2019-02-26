Family ordered to pay R200,000 to worker who was force-fed faeces

The South African Human Rights Commission has welcomed a decision by the Equality Court, which ordered a Springs family to pay a former worker R200,000 in damages after force-feeding him faeces.

Joseph Mona was allegedly called a "useless k****r" by his employer‚ Harry Leicester‚ in December 2017 after he failed to switch on a septic tank pump.

Mona had demanded an unconditional public apology from Leicester‚ his wife Maria and their son Chris in addition to R100‚000 in damages for the hurt that was inflicted on him.

Chris allegedly held his hands and dragged Mona towards the sewer hole. The farmer took a big jug‚ dipped it in the sewer hole and forced him to drink its contents while calling him a "k****r".

The commission instituted proceedings on behalf of Mona in the Equality Court.

The family members had also forced Mona into the sewer hole, where he almost drowned.