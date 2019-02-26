DA wants to create safer SA to grow economy

The DA wants to focus on making South Africa a safer country to attract investment and grow the economy.

This is according to DA federal chair Athol Trollip, who was unpacking the party's electoral offering unveiled by DA leader Mmusi Maimane in Johannesburg at the weekend.

The party also wants to make small towns and rural areas safer in an effort to revive the rural economy.

This after Trollip claims to have discovered - through a conversation with a high commissioner from the UK - that crime was a major deterrent for investors who wanted to invest in the country.

According to Trollip, other deterrents are the lack of security for electricity and water, corruption, red tape and bureaucracy in government as well as the possible expropriation of land without compensation.

The 82-page document speaks to a range of critical issues ranging from corruption, health, education, and stabilising the economy along with border control and service delivery.

Trollip said crime was among the most important issues.

He said the unemployment rates in small towns and rural areas were frightening and had resulted in the collapse of the economies in the towns.

“The highest number of our population live in rural areas and rural towns.

“When that rural economy collapses people are driven to crime.”

“The unemployment statistics are frightening, in former homelands it is catastrophic and in small towns it's over 86% of unemployment,” Trollip said.

He said farmers spent almost a third of their profits on security.

He said the party introduced the idea of a reserve police force to solve unemployment and crime in these areas.

"With such high unemployment numbers that’s one of the effective ways to recruit young people into the police reserve, they can work where they live [because] they know where the crime is happening,” Trollip said.

“Our rural economy is collapsing at an alarming rate and the ANC government is doing nothing about that."

Trollip said they also wanted to create policy coherence to grow the economy.

"Unemployment numbers, 10m people without jobs. 50% youth unemployment, it’s an absolute crisis.”

He said this was precipitated by the fact that there was no policy coherence.

“We have a minister who says they are going to nationalise the reserve bank, we have a president that says it's not going to happen and then the Secretary General of the ANC says it is going to happen.”

“That is chaotic as far as attracting investment is concerned. We can’t attract investment,” he said.

“We can’t raise the kind of money that the president wanted to raise for foreign direct investment because people just don’t understand where the government stands on economic policy.”

On border security, Trollip said South Africa’s land borders were compromised every day because of poor border control.

“Not only does this affect the economy of the country because people are undocumented, we don’t know what they are doing. Many are illegal, there are illegal transactions taking place on a daily basis.

“It’s all sorts of smuggling of humans by humans, there’s absolutely no control on our borders.”

Trollip said this further threatened the country’s bio security.

“Because we are an exporter of red meat we have to declare any outbreaks and currently there is an outbreak of foot and mouth disease which prevents and the country from importing red meat,” Trollip said.

The party also wants to take over derelict buildings in city centre's possibly for social housing.

Other areas the manifesto focused on are: economic growth and jobs, education, health, clean governance and creating a stable state among others.