Bribes and breaking the law - poll on perceptions of taxis in SA

About half of the people who took part in a survey on public perceptions of taxi use, safety and crime said they had seen or experienced taxis breaking the law.

"The most common of these infringements was a driver breaking the rules of the road, which 74% of all respondents (and 70% of those who used minibus taxis) said they [had] seen or experienced," according to a poll released by the Institute for Race Relations (IRR) on Monday.

When it came to witnessing or experiencing a taxi driver offering a bribe to avoid a fine, 43% of all respondents said they had (47% of minibus taxi users) and 44% said they had witnessed or experienced a taxi driver being unable to produce a driver’s licence (47% of minibus taxi users).

Around 45% of those polled witnessed or experienced taxi-related violence (43% of minibus taxi users)."