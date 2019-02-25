Politicians pay tribute to fallen legend Dorothy Masuka

Tributes continue to pour in for the late veteran jazz singer Dorothy Masuka who died on Saturday at the age of 83.

The singer had complications related to hypertension after suffering a stroke last year.



Masuka was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, and moved to Johannesburg at the age of 12, producing her first record at 16.



Politicians like former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as fellow veteran entertainers, including former talk show host Felicia Mubuza-Suttle, took to social media to pay their condolences.