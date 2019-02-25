Politicians pay tribute to fallen legend Dorothy Masuka
Tributes continue to pour in for the late veteran jazz singer Dorothy Masuka who died on Saturday at the age of 83.
The singer had complications related to hypertension after suffering a stroke last year.
Masuka was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, and moved to Johannesburg at the age of 12, producing her first record at 16.
Politicians like former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as fellow veteran entertainers, including former talk show host Felicia Mubuza-Suttle, took to social media to pay their condolences.
Mooi loop my sister, my comrade. Music has lost, we have lost. Your music will always carry with it only the fondest memories. Lala ngoxolo pic.twitter.com/HGpyO5zavh— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) February 23, 2019
While the spotlight of stages all around the world were trained in her, she shone a light on the joys and struggles of life across the lines of race, class and nationality that were so starkly entrenched in the world and era in which she first emerged as an artistic force. pic.twitter.com/trdGAO8YtV— President Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 24, 2019
Mama Dorothy Masuku ? May her soul in perfect and indisputable peace #RipDorothyMasuka pic.twitter.com/iMmZlAfRJK— #OurLandAndJobsNow (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 23, 2019
A baobab tree has fallen with the passing of a one of a kind Musician, the legendary Mama Dorothy Masuka. Her music was the soundtrack of some of our most joyful moments & the light of our souls during our darkest hours. Lala ngoxolo Mama wethu. pic.twitter.com/YIg5AG6FwP— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) February 23, 2019
My most heartfelt condolences go out to the family & loved ones of Mme Dorothy Masuka.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 24, 2019
At the most trying times for our nation, Mme Masuka & other legends used music as a tool to communicate & give hope to millions of South Africans.
May her music live on.#RIPDorothyMasuka
Condolences. RIP #DorothyMasuka. She was a legend indeed. Honored & humbled to have hosted her on the #FeliciaShow. Recall #MiriamMakeba & #HughMasekela credit her for composing classics like #Kauleza, #PataPata, #HambaNontsokolo. Thx for the appreciation. Mission accomplished! https://t.co/JJ9GYGYUSR— Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) February 23, 2019
Sad to learn our mother and a great Misician passed on Mama Dorothy Masuku RIP Nontsokolo Goli— Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) February 23, 2019