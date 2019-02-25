Our culture should not kill us, says Zweli Mkhize

"When girls are abducted, beaten up and taken forcefully away from their homes, there can't be anything cultural about it," Mkhize said.

"If it's the culture, it should not be painful. We have to take action against those issues. All cultures should protect children, women and the vulnerable."

He said his department was working closely with traditional leaders to find ways of curbing deaths of initiates, particularly in the Eastern Cape.

"In the last season we had over 35 deaths. Cultures should serve to strengthen and not destroy communities.

"We must work together to stop any form of death. If it's our culture, it shouldn't kill us."

He also denounced charismatic preachers' bizarre practices.

South Africa has been rocked by serious allegations of sexual and physical abuse in some churches, he noted. "The country has seen people being sprayed with aerosols, forcing people to drink fuel or eating grass. All these practices need to be stopped.

"Society as a whole must unite to protect people from any abuse. Such abuse is an infringement of people's rights to worship or practice their religion.

"The names of upright leaders of faith and reputable religious institutions get unnecessarily tainted by charlatans who take advantage of our people when they are most vulnerable."

He called on delegates at the conference to come up with a proposal on how religious institutions should be protected.