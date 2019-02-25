Despatch mother and children robbed

A mother and her two petrified children were covered with a duvet as robbers ransacked their house in Khayamnandi, Despatch during the early hours of Monday morning.

The robbery happened in Butise Nontshinga Street at about 2am, when the 36-year-old mother and her children, 15 and 11, were confronted inside their home.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the mother heard someone forcing a lounge door open. She then ran into her children’s bedroom and closed the door, Nkohli said.

"Moments later, a suspect wearing a balaclava with a torch entered a bedroom and threatened the [family].

"He then covered them with a duvet and told them to remain silent," he said.

“The family remained still under the duvet, but could hear that there were other suspects inside the house.”

Nkohli said at least two men were believed to be involved in the robbery.

"The men then fled and when it was quiet, the mother removed the duvet and ran outside screaming.

"Residents responded to cries for help and alerted the police," he said.

Nkohli said a television, two speakers, an amplifier, a small fan, a cellphone, six pairs of takkies and three handbags were stolen.

“Our detectives have been to the scene to gather evidence that will assist in identifying the suspects,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Wouter Verwey on 084-846-2273.