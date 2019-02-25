Bosasa prison food contracts to formally end in 30 days

The department of correctional services has issued African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa) with a 30-day notice that it will serve divorce papers for catering contracts at prisons.

This was announced on Monday by justice and correctional services minister Michael Masutha, who said this came after the company notified the department of its intention to apply for voluntary liquidation following the closing of its bank accounts by FNB and Absa banks.

The population of offenders being fed via Bosasa stands at 46,434 inmates, announced Masutha.

He said the department was considering civil and criminal action to recover monies paid unduly to Bosasa and individuals including the department's officials.

The minister however acknowledged that the department had failed to institute civil action proceedings against Bosasa and department officials in 2009, as recommended at the time by a damning Special Investigative Unit report that had fingered corrections commissioner Linda Mti and CFO Patrick Gillingham in graft with Bosasa.