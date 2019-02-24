Your music will live on - Mzansi mourns the death of music veteran Dorothy Masuka

Tributes for late jazz singer Dorothy Masuka, who died at age 83, have flooded social media after news of her death sent shockwaves across Mzansi on Saturday night.

News of her death was confirmed by her family late on Saturday, who said she spent her last moments at home, surrounded by those close to her.

"She was in the comfort of her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren," said family spokesperson Fortune Hute.

Masuka had been suffering from complications related to hypertension, after suffering a mild stroke last year.

One of the MaGumede hitmaker's last stage performances was at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral last year.

In the wake of the news fans poured onto Twitter to share images and memories of the star.

Some remembered the impact her music had on their lives, while others said she was finally reunited with her old friends Dolly Rathebe and Miriam Makeba.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said Ma Dorothy's music lit up many souls in their darkest hours.

"A baobab tree has fallen with the passing of a one of a kind musician, the legendary Mama Dorothy Masuka. Her music was the soundtrack of some of our most joyful moments & the light of our souls during our darkest hours. Lala ngoxolo Mama wethu," he wrote.

Here are some of the heartfelt tributes for the star.