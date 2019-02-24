Your music will live on - Mzansi mourns the death of music veteran Dorothy Masuka
Tributes for late jazz singer Dorothy Masuka, who died at age 83, have flooded social media after news of her death sent shockwaves across Mzansi on Saturday night.
News of her death was confirmed by her family late on Saturday, who said she spent her last moments at home, surrounded by those close to her.
"She was in the comfort of her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren," said family spokesperson Fortune Hute.
Masuka had been suffering from complications related to hypertension, after suffering a mild stroke last year.
One of the MaGumede hitmaker's last stage performances was at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral last year.
In the wake of the news fans poured onto Twitter to share images and memories of the star.
Some remembered the impact her music had on their lives, while others said she was finally reunited with her old friends Dolly Rathebe and Miriam Makeba.
Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said Ma Dorothy's music lit up many souls in their darkest hours.
"A baobab tree has fallen with the passing of a one of a kind musician, the legendary Mama Dorothy Masuka. Her music was the soundtrack of some of our most joyful moments & the light of our souls during our darkest hours. Lala ngoxolo Mama wethu," he wrote.
Here are some of the heartfelt tributes for the star.
Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mama Dorothy Masuka. May her soul Rest In perfect Peace and May her music live on forever ?? pic.twitter.com/NUzj0t1hBr— ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) February 23, 2019
"Mama Dorothy Masuka thank you for the beautiful music. From the bottom of our hearts" #RIPDorothyMasuka— Thanayi Zwane (@miss_neoentle) February 23, 2019
I still remember this day: ?. Go well fellow Virgo! #DorothyMasuka pic.twitter.com/ihebPvbvGd— SITHOLEEXPRESS (@SthembisoMedia) February 23, 2019
Mam Dorothy Masuka departs to join her departed great musicians, mam Mirriam Makeba, Bra Hugh Masekela, Moses Molelekwa, Zim Ngqawana, Stompie Mavi, Oliver Mtukudzi ???— Her Excellency, The President ?? (@AneleMda) February 23, 2019
Sleep now Giant voice of Africa, you have done a sterling job ?? #Dorothymasuka pic.twitter.com/A8PFmoYHQM
They reunited. Dorothy Masuka, Dolly Rathebe & Miriam Makeba. Thank you for the good music??? pic.twitter.com/xICNnykyqj— Thato Rula (@lesilorula1) February 23, 2019
Another Music Legend has fallen.— Dominic Chimhavi (@DChimhavi) February 23, 2019
Veteran Jazz musician, Dorothy Masuka has passed at the age of 83. Masuka was born on September 3 1935 in Bulawayo.
Rest in Power Auntie Dot... pic.twitter.com/05e1zoP0Xa
RIP to Dorothy Masuka. She may no longer be with us, but her music will live on? pic.twitter.com/8oa2Tzx19w— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) February 23, 2019
????? #DorothyMasuka ?? oh God noooo. pic.twitter.com/kzbWTrlS6N— #Segopotso (@Neo_R_Paulus) February 23, 2019
Saddened to learn of veteran Mama Dorothy Masuka's passing. My immediate thoughts are with her family including Mama Abigail Kubheka. Good night legend ? #RipDorothyMasuka pic.twitter.com/40QMObglR6— Bhoza Mphela (@MissBhoza) February 23, 2019
Lala ngokuthula Auntie Dottie Dorothy Masuka. You gave us a wonderful legacy of beautiful music. Your elegance and style, love for fashion gave us the youth something to emulate. I had… https://t.co/DWsW7hMxs9— Zaza (@ZazaliciousOne) February 23, 2019