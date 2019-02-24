Top ANC man accused of rape

A top ANC member has been accused of sexual assault, it was revealed on Saturday.

A rape allegation has been levelled at the member. He is alleged to have raped a woman at a private function.

Although details are sketchy, ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte confirmed on Saturday that the rape allegation had been made with the office of secretary general, Ace Magashule.

She said the person concerned denied the allegations.

“We have received the letter. The letter was presented to the person concerned. He has denied what is in the letter,” she said.

Duarte said the ANC advised the accuser to rather take the rape allegations to the police.

“We have advised the young lady to go to the police because the matter she is raising requires thorough investigation. The ANC does not have the capacity to do that kind of thing,” she explained.

She said the ANC could not currently go beyond this advice to the accuser.

“The allegation is this happened in a private function, so we really cannot go beyond the advise that we have given her at this time. Finding the relevant facts is the work of the criminal justice system,” Duarte added.

The ANC member could not be reached for comment.

The news comes shortly after another party spokesperson, Pule Mabe, was accused of sexually harassing his former personal assistant. The party ruled that Mabe was not guilty.