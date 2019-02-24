Rape claim a 'dirty tricks campaign': ANC's Zizi Kodwa

Acting ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa has denied allegations that he raped a woman – describing the claim as a “dirty tricks campaign”.

Kodwa said in a statement on Sunday that he was seeking legal advice.

"Today, after days of what appears to be the height of a dirty tricks campaign, I wish to expose its details,” he said.

“On February 14, 2019 I was alerted by the secretary general of the ANC that he had received a letter from a woman claiming [what] I view as the most grotesque attack on me and my reputation.

"In a letter replete with false accusations, I am accused of rape, sexual assault and even drugging two women.

"At the outset, I deny these accusations with the contempt they deserve."

It was reported on Saturday that a woman was allegedly raped at a private function.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte confirmed on Saturday that the rape allegation had been made with the office of secretary general, Ace Magashule.

She said the person concerned denied the allegations.

“We have received the letter. The letter was presented to the person concerned. He has denied what is in the letter,” she said.

Duarte said the ANC advised the accuser to take the rape allegations to the police.

“We have advised the young lady to go to the police because the matter she is raising requires thorough investigation. The ANC does not have the capacity to do that kind of thing,” she explained.

Kodwa said in his statement on Sunday that he refused to "succumb to extortion and blackmail".

"Most importantly, I refuse to bow down to dirty tricks by cowards operating from their factional dark corners, using women to fight or neutralise me.

"Most tragically, I detest the use of such serious societal maladies like rape, sexual harassment and women abuse to simply achieve narrow factional and political ends. It is an insult to the women of this country and a fight against women abuse," he said.