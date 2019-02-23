'The name is corruption, but the game is procurement': Eskom's Jabu Mabuza

Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza told the state capture inquiry on Friday that corruption at the power supplier manifested itself within the procurement processes.

"The name is corruption, but the game is procurement," Mabuza told deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Mabuza went on to outline disciplinary action taken against now former Eskom executives Shaun Maritz and Matshela Koko after his board took over in January 2018.

"What we see and what we call 'corruption' is what happens in the procurement of goods and services in the public sector. The real incidents is what happens in the procurement, and we have come to see it in a number of manifestations at Eskom," Mabuza said.

He added that Maritz did not disclose a deal between Eskom and Chinese company Huarong Energy Africa.