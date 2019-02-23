State capture commission terminates contract of Bosasa-linked security company

A company falling under the umbrella of controversial state contractor Bosasa has had its contract with the state capture commission terminated and been ordered to remove its equipment from the premises of the commission.

This following a City Press article in July 2018 that showed that the company – GTS, a Bosasa subsidiary – had been contracted by the justice and constitutional development department to provide security services to the commission.

This appointment came despite years of allegations against Bosasa in various media – with the allegations later playing out in dramatic fashion from January when former company bosses testified at the state capture commission. The article also questioned whether proper procedures had been followed in making the appointment.

In a statement on Friday evening - which was released "at the instance" of the commission’s chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo – it was confirmed that GTS was immediately "no longer providing any services to the commission and was asked to remove its equipment from the premises of the commission".

The announcement came the same day as the SA Revenue Service pounced on Bosasa's headquarters. The company - now known as Africa Global Operations - has gone into liquidation.