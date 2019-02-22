Work starts soon on moving oil tank facility

Efforts to begin the relocation of the liquid bulk facility from the Port of Port Elizabeth to the Port of Ngqura are expected to start in the next two weeks. Civil, mechanical and electrical contractors have been appointed to initiate the bulk earthworks to prepare the allocated 20 hectares. A tree-planting ceremony, held at the new site on Thursday, signified the efforts of Transnet and Oiltanking Grindrod Calulo to develop the infrastructure and enable the Ngqura liquid bulk terminal to star...

