‘Why shoot a baby?’

Community in shock as father, seven-month-old child gunned down in bed

PREMIUM

The shocked family of Siyabulela Vena, 40, and tiny Asesakhe – who were shot dead in their bed by intruders late on Wednesday night – are struggling to understand why he was murdered and how anyone could shoot an innocent child.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.