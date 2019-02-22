WATCH | Schoolboy beaten, robbed in broad daylight in Hillbrow

Police spokesperson Sgt Mduduzi Zondo confirmed the incident happened on Thursday morning on the corner of Bok and Twist in Hillbrow.

"They mugged him and hit him with an unknown object. We could not trace the victim, but according to the eyewitness the boy got up went in the direction of the MTN taxi rank."

Zondo said police could not confirm what was stolen from the victim.

"We are still looking for him to come forward and open a case."

No arrests had been made.

Zondo said police believed that it was the same group of suspects that were involved in a spate of robberies in the area.

He said on February 9 two men were arrested and several stolen items were recovered.