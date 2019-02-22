Tekkie Town saleswomen forced to sit in 'naughty corner' to sue

Dear Tekkie Town. I will not be returning to work and I will proceed civilly against you due to the humiliation I suffered in your store,” a young saleswoman has told her ex-employer. The Port Elizabeth woman, humiliated by her supervisor when she was made to stand in the Baywest shop window with her hands tied behind her back, has finally hit back with a letter of demand due to what lawyers have described as the “serious infringement of her constitutional rights”.

