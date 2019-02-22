New road will link New Brighton and Kwazakhele to N2

A new road that will link Port Elizabeth’s Kwazakhele and New Brighton townships directly to the N2 is on the cards. The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality held a sod-turning event on Thursday to mark the start of the project, but construction of the 3.15km road will start only in two years’ time. In the interim, the municipality will start widening Seyisi and Mahambehlala streets, which will link up to Grahamstown Road.

