Health official at centre of Coega tender row fired

PREMIUM

Health department infrastructure boss Mlamli Tuswa, who was at the centre of a Coega tender row, has been fired. Health department superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe said Tuswa had been served with a letter of dismissal on Wednesday. “The chairperson [advocate Amon Nyondo] made his findings and made a judgment for his dismissal,” Mbengashe said.

