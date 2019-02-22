Health official at centre of Coega tender row fired
Health department infrastructure boss Mlamli Tuswa, who was at the centre of a Coega tender row, has been fired. Health department superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe said Tuswa had been served with a letter of dismissal on Wednesday. “The chairperson [advocate Amon Nyondo] made his findings and made a judgment for his dismissal,” Mbengashe said.
