Child rapist escapes life sentence

A Port Elizabeth rapist whose lawyer said he had been “rather thoughtful” when he wore a condom and did not break the nine-year-old victim’s hymen, escaped a life sentence on Thursday – due to his age and lack of a previous conviction. Ridwaan Windvogel, 23, convicted on two counts of rape and one of robbery, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Port Elizabeth High Court judge Elna Revelas.

