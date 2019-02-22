Child rapist escapes life sentence
A Port Elizabeth rapist whose lawyer said he had been “rather thoughtful” when he wore a condom and did not break the nine-year-old victim’s hymen, escaped a life sentence on Thursday – due to his age and lack of a previous conviction. Ridwaan Windvogel, 23, convicted on two counts of rape and one of robbery, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Port Elizabeth High Court judge Elna Revelas.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.