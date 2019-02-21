The Herald Cooking Masterclass restarts with taste of Thailand

The Herald along with Capsicum Culinary Studio and Three Peaks Wine are turning up the gas and hosting the second edition of The Herald Cooking Masterclass series in March, April and May.

Come and join us in the kitchen to get a taste of Thai, Indian, Chinese and the sweet taste of French desserts.

Each masterclass provides an interactive cooking experience offering the opportunity for individuals to master basic culinary skills and techniques, with expert advice and personal demonstrations from head chefs of Capsicum Culinary Studio.

“We’re very excited about the new masterclasses,” said campus principal Beryldene Bain, promising her team of professionals would guide students through a delicious evening.

The dates and themes for the night classes are:

Thai – Thursday, March 14; Indian – Thursday, March 28; Chinese – Thursday, April 11; French – Thursday, May 2.

Capsicum chef Lynette Steffens will present the first Cooking Masterclass and show guests how to make rice paper spring rolls.

“It’s just so easy to make and it looks beautiful, it can be used as a snack if you are entertaining and you can serve it as an appetiser or as something more substantial depending on what you put into it,” she said.

Steffens’ basic recipe will be for vegetarian spring rolls “but we will add here and there if they are not allergic and can eat, for example, prawns or other things”.

In addition to the spring rolls, Steffens said she also would show guests how to prepare a chilli peanut dipping sauce and a green curry dipping sauce.

The classes cost R350 and will run from 6pm to approximately 8.30pm at the Capsicum studio at 67 Newton Street in Newton Park.

Your ticket includes a welcome drink, Capsicum head chef host, basket of ingredients, dining experience, complimentary chef apron and 3 Peaks bottle of wine.

Buy your tickets online at Quicket or in person at The Herald office at Newspaper House, 19 Baakens Street, Central (tickets are limited).