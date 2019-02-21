WATCH | Stray cow rubs up elephant statue in Walmer

A random stray cow walking in Walmer was spotted ‘challenging’ an elephant statue covered in artificial grass at about 7:30am on Thursday.

The elephant, which stands about 2m tall, is covered in artificial grass and placed at the corner of 5th Avenue and Heugh Road, Walmer.

Curmon Towing's Anton Kleinhans captured a video of the cow rubbing up against the elephant.

"The cow was walking alone and then started circling this elephant. It [looked] suspicious so I stopped to see what it was doing," Kleinhans said.

"The next thing, the cow starts mooing and smelling it from behind. The cow then ran to the front of the elephant and starts scratching its head on the elephants tusk. It was mooing while scratching away.

"After a few minutes, one of the tusks falls out and the cow stops, looks at the elephant and then backs off. It was almost a look of disgust. She then just walks off. I don’t know if she was in love or looking for a scratching partner.”

After the cow left, Kleinhans managed to put the tusk back.

Easigrass manager Hein de Villiers – whose offices are in Albert Road – said the elephant had been there for more than five years.

“Last year, it was vandalised so we wrapped it in artificial grass. It has been in the same spot for several months,” he said.

Fifth Avenue Centre manager Anita Els said the elephant belonged to Treasure Land Play Park and was used mostly as a landmark for people to find them.

“It has been there for several years. For years it was painted green and we just recently finished it off with Easigrass,” she said.