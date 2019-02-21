Stop spending on food, travel - DA

In a letter to mayor Mongameli Bobani and budget and treasury portfolio head Mkhuseli Mtsila, Odendaal said: “Whilst there are moves afoot to seriously curtail government expenditure at a national level...it certainly seems as if Nelson Mandela Bay is ramping up spending on frivolous, non-service delivery related goods and services.

“This is a wholly unacceptable state of affairs and I implore you to find your voice with regards to such unnecessary wasteful expenditure.”

Odendaal added: “I now wish to place on the record that the DA cannot in good conscience support this budget whilst you continue to allow the fragrant abuse of public funds as is highlighted.”

Chief whip of council Bicks Ndoni (ANC) said not supporting the adjustments budget would be irresponsible.

"The response has detailed that the money included both councillors and officials - councillors are not moving up and down," Ndoni said.

Ndoni however said he had no details around why a car was hired for Mafaya.

"We will have to wait and see. [Odendaal] is on record saying in committee that they would be responsible and not oppose things for the sake of opposing; they said they want the city to go forward.

"I thought they had changed the minds on how they do things, but it is up to them because there are things that have to be done that are service delivery related."

"We will be looking at how the budget has been spent so far, it would be irresponsible not to support the adjustments budget," Ndoni said.