Sars illicit economy unit has tax dodgers firmly in the crosshairs

The finance minister has warned those flouting tax laws that they are in the crosshairs of the new illicit economy unit at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

"Render unto Caesar what belongs to Caesar, because Caesar can break your bones," Tito Mboweni said on Wednesday.

This unit is similar to the former high-risk investigations structure at the tax body, controversially dubbed the "rogue unit".

The high-risk unit was dismantled under former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane, who used a 2014 report by advocate Muzi Sikhakhane on the alleged "rogue unit" to purge key officials at the revenue service.