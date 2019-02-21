R23m monthly rent for Discovery's Sandton HQ sparks outrage

A 15-year lease arrangement between Discovery and property groups Growthpoint and Zenprop sees the insurer fork out R23m per month in rent for its Sandton headquarters.

Growthpoint owns 55% of the property, while Zenprop owns the other 45%.

The building has a large gymnasium facility and a host of other amenities.

Discovery confirmed in a statement that the new building now houses Discovery Bank, Insure, Invest, Life and Health, as well as the Vitality Group.

These divisions were previously housed in five separate buildings.