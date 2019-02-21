Cop’s evidence in murder case questioned
WhatsApp messages sent by a man accused in the alleged gang-related murder of a state witness and questionable statements obtained by the police raised questions about the investigation, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Wednesday. Testifying in the trial of disgraced policeman Walter Francis, 33, and his co-accused, Wayne Wabanie, 25, and Shamiel Gallant, 20, Constable Alexander Pio told the court that after arresting Wabanie his cellphone was sent for data extraction but police technicia...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.