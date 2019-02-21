Bosasa blow for PE baby shelter

Home loses longstanding and biggest sponsor in ‘ripple effect’ of company’s liquidation

PREMIUM

One of Port Elizabeth’s largest baby shelters is facing an uncertain future after the voluntary liquidation of African Global, formerly known as Bosasa, meant the shock loss of its biggest donor. Zanethemba project manager Catherine van Rensburg said African Global had been the home’s major sponsor since 2009 and provided the bulk of its running costs, R35,000 a month at first and then monthly donations of R20,000.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.