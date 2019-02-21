Bosasa blow for PE baby shelter
Home loses longstanding and biggest sponsor in ‘ripple effect’ of company’s liquidation
One of Port Elizabeth’s largest baby shelters is facing an uncertain future after the voluntary liquidation of African Global, formerly known as Bosasa, meant the shock loss of its biggest donor. Zanethemba project manager Catherine van Rensburg said African Global had been the home’s major sponsor since 2009 and provided the bulk of its running costs, R35,000 a month at first and then monthly donations of R20,000.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.