Baby girl and dad killed in suspected hit murder

This brings the latest number of people killed in apparent hit-style murders in Nelson Mandela Bay to 11, since late January.

Vena’s girlfriend is not being named by police for her protection.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the attack happened at about 10.20pm on Wednesday, when the couple had just got into bed.

“According to the girlfriend, they were lying in bed when a lone gunman kicked open the front door and just started shooting.

“He (Vena) was shot in the upper body while lying on the bed and their young child was also killed.

“At the time, and in a panic, the girlfriend said she pulled the blanket over her head. Sometime during the shooting a second man entered the room and it is unclear if he was also shooting,” Beetge said.

“The two men then ran out of the house.

“Nothing appears to have been stolen during the incident.”

Beetge said the motive for the killings had not yet been established.

“At this stage, we simply do not know what the motive is.

“The detectives are questioning everyone in the hope of establishing a motive,” he said.

Police were alerted shortly after the shooting.

Forensic experts spent several hours canvassing the area for clues and retrieving spent bullet casings found inside the house.

On Thursday morning, Motherwell cluster commander General-Dawie Rabie personally went to the house to oversee the police investigations at the crime scene.

Rabie condemned the callous killings, while pleading with residents to come forward with any information.

“We need residents or anyone with information to come forward," Rabie said.

"We need to see these culprits stopped and put behind bars.

"A young child has died because of these killers and we need to find them.

“The community needs to come forward so that our detectives can pursue all avenues of motives.”

Rabie said the case was being investigated by members of the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit – who were also looking into the other hit murders.

On Sunday, Akhona Josah, 26, was shot dead inside his house in Cambridge Road, Veeplaas.

Three men barged into the house demanding to talk to Josah after knocking on the door.

Josah was then shot multiple times inside the house before the suspects fled on foot.

The other nine people killed in hit murders in the Bay since January are Vuyani Ndike, 40, Themba Makalima, 25, Sabelo Ngquphe, 30, Baba Ningi, 48, Nkululeko Gcakasi, 44, Pamela Ngamlana, 27, Marina Ntamo, 37, Ludwe Papu, 42, and James Pietersen, 42.

Beetge confirmed no arrests in any of the cases had yet been made.