Stolen antique goods recovered
The items were stolen in November 2018 while the owner was out of town
A man was arrested at a Port Elizabeth pawn broker on Tuesday, while trying to sell stolen antique’s.
The 25-year-old man was arrested during a sting operation set-up by police after the owner of the goods noticed some of the items in the pawn shop on Monday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 60-year-old owner of the goods was visiting an antique shop in Todd Street, North End, on Monday.
He was looking for items stolen from his house in Perridgevale in November 2018.
“While there, he recognised some of the items and was informed that the person who sold them the antiques was coming back on Tuesday with more items and to collect his money," Naidu said.
"The owner of the goods then contacted the police. Observation duties were held and at about 1pm on Tuesday the suspect arrived with more items.”
Naidu said he was arrested and the items confiscated include a gold medal, gold soda bottle, crystals, cast iron bear clock, a silver tea pot, a Chinese teapot as well as a mortar and pestle.
“Some of the items were also recovered from another antique shop in Albany Road, Central, Port Elizabeth.”
Naidu said the total value of the recovered items was about R25 000.
“It is alleged that the artefacts were stolen when the owners house was broken into on 23 November 2018. No one was at home when the incident happened,” she said.
“The owner says that he travels around the world buying antiques and some of his possessions are priceless.
"In total about R250 000 worth of items including jewellery, foreign currency and the antique items were stolen."
Naidu said about R200 000 worth of items were still missing.
Asked why the pawn broker was not charged for allegedly purchasing stolen items, Naidu said the investigation is ongoing.
Mount Road Cluster Commander, Major General Thembisile Patekile urged second-hand and antique dealers to report suspicious people bringing in expensive items for sale.
“Antique dealers are well aware of the price of the artefacts and should contact police immediately when they are brought in by suspected dodgy sellers.
"Buying suspected stolen property is an offence and punishable by law,” he said.
The man is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on a charge of possession of stolen property on Thursday.
Additional charges could follow.