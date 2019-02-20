Stolen antique goods recovered

A man was arrested at a Port Elizabeth pawn broker on Tuesday, while trying to sell stolen antique’s.

The 25-year-old man was arrested during a sting operation set-up by police after the owner of the goods noticed some of the items in the pawn shop on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 60-year-old owner of the goods was visiting an antique shop in Todd Street, North End, on Monday.

He was looking for items stolen from his house in Perridgevale in November 2018.

“While there, he recognised some of the items and was informed that the person who sold them the antiques was coming back on Tuesday with more items and to collect his money," Naidu said.

"The owner of the goods then contacted the police. Observation duties were held and at about 1pm on Tuesday the suspect arrived with more items.”