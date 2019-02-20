Nelson Mandela Bay water safe to drink, says municipality

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has assured residents their tap water is safe to drink.

This comes after two weeks of Bay residents experiencing discoloured water flowing from their taps.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said: “The municipality wishes to apologise to all customers for this inconvenience. Since about two weeks ago the NMBM has increased its chlorine dosing levels, as is the norm this time of year when warmer temperatures are being experienced and to control bacteria levels.

“This and increased water demand could have contributed to the colour problem of the water.

“From inspections carried out it appears that the water colour has settled and only isolated problems are being experienced with burst pipelines.”