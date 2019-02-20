Mbeki urges youth to vote in 2019 election

Former President Thabo Mbeki has urged youth of South Africa to register to vote in the upcoming elections, reminding them that this constitutional right came at a price.

In a video message shared by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation on Twitter on Wednesday, the former head of state reminded South Africans of the country's very first time democratic elections in 1994.

“[About] 25 years ago, millions of us waited for hours in long queues to cast our votes in South Africa’s very first democratic elections. Many people paid with their lives to bring about this remarkable achievement,” Mbeki said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced, in his state of the nation address last week, that the national elections would be held on May 8.

A number of political parties have already launched their manifestos and are on campaign trails to get votes.