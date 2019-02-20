Judge slates hospital unions

Decision to transfer Fort England CEO after violent labour protests not unreasonable, court finds

While he accused the department of health of “craven capitulation” to unlawful demands by labour unions at Fort England Hospital, a senior Labour Court judge ruled that a decision to transfer the facility’s CEO – to restore calm and order – was not unreasonable. The health department won its case resisting a court order to redeploy Dr Roger Walsh as the hospital’s CEO, but judge Andre van Niekerk said its response to the demands of labour unions at the hospital was concerning.

