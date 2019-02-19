WATCH | Metro police pull over taxi with 48 people including driver
Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police Department officers stopped a Toyota Quantum on Chase Drive in Young Park when they noticed it was overloaded.
The driver was then escorted to Sidwell traffic department where the vehicle was weighed and the passengers counted.
The count revealed that there were 48 people including the driver in the taxi.
The incident happened on February 18 2019.
Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police Department (NMBMPD) officers stopped a Toyota Quantum on Chase Drive when they noticed it was overloaded. The driver was then escorted to Sidwell traffic department where the vehicle was weighed and the passengers counted. The count revealed that there were 48 people including the driver in the taxi. The incident happened on February 18 2019.