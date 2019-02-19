How Caster Semenya is holding her head up amid mammoth IAAF battle

Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya is keeping a positive outlook as she continues to fight her battle with the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).



Semenya is currently in Lausanne, Switzerland, to challenge the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.



Semenya has been receiving floods of support from South Africans and the runner has taken to social media posting inspirational and motivational quotes.

The IAAF wants Semenya to lower her testosterone levels in order to compete as a female in international events.