After 24 winner-less Powerball draws, R225m jackpot up for grabs

National lottery operator Ithuba says for the past 24 draws not a single person has been able to match Powerball's six winning numbers, leading to the jackpot climbing to a whopping R225m for Tuesday’s draw.

Ithuba had on Friday placed the jackpot at R210m but despite the long queues and scramble to buy tickets, it was still not won.

But Ithuba said there were some big winners in the last game.

“Three lucky players won the second division of the PowerBall jackpot and each walked away with R481,856,” the company said.