WATCH | 'Jason is not a threat': Rohde's mother pleads for leniency

Witnesses sympathetic to convicted wife killer Jason Rohde on Monday said much about how his children would suffer if the high court meted out a harsh sentence.

But the prosecution produced evidence that a policy held by his deceased wife had paid close to a million rand into a trust set up for their three daughters' upkeep.

The property mogul and former CEO of Lew Geffen/Sotheby’s International Realty is pleading with the high court in Cape Town for a lenient sentence.

Rohde has been convicted of murdering his wife, Susan, at Spier in Stellenbosch in 2016.

He called his mother, Brenda Rohde, and friends Craig Fleischer and lawyer Craig Livingstone to testify about his character. All three sang his praises and asked for a lesser sentence.