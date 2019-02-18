WATCH | Port Elizabeth-born singer Siki Jo-An wows The Voice judges

Within just 10 seconds, Port Elizabeth-born singer and performer Sikelelwa Qwazi, who goes by the stage name Siki Jo-An, had all four judges of The Voice South Africa vying to be her mentor. This was during the hit reality talent show’s blind auditions, during which the judges hear the contestants sing, but they face away from the stage and don’t see the performance.

