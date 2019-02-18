Body of man found at Sundays River

The body of the man who drowned at Sundays River mouth on Sunday evening has been found by his family.

Imraan Yousaf, 35, disappeared while swimming with three friends after a braai at the river mouth.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said Yousaf's body was found on Monday morning.

“We can confirm that it is the person who was missing on Sunday evening,” he said.

“The search for the man had not yet commenced when relatives started their own search for him. By about 7am, his body was found about 1km from the river mouth on the beach.

“The relatives alerted police who are currently on the scene.”

NSRI Port Elizabeth station commander, Ian Gray, said they responded following reports of three men caught in a strong rip current at the river mouth.

“It appears that a group of up to 20 men had been swimming across the river when three of the men were reportedly caught in strong currents,” he said.

“On arrival at the scene two men were found safe out the water and they sustained only minor injuries but one man, a local 35-year-old, remained missing despite an extensive search in the river, along the banks of the river and out to sea.”

The search was called off later on Sunday evening.