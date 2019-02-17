Man wounded in shooting

A 21-year-old man was wounded when two men shot at him and friends in Bethelsdorp on on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man and three friends were sitting in a house in Kleinskool with the front door open at about 12am.

“Two males appeared, one of the suspects known to them, and started shooting at them,” Naidu said.

“The victim was shot in both legs while the others - aged 27, 28 and 30 - ran and locked themselves in a room.”

Naidu said the motive was not known at this stage as the victim said he was not involved in gangs.

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit is investigating four cases of attempted murder.