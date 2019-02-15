News

Nelson Mandela Bay teacher probed over ‘hosepipe smack’

PREMIUM
By Zizonke May - 15 February 2019

A seven-year-old Despatch pupil was allegedly hit over the head with a piece of hosepipe by a grade 1 teacher, who reportedly admitted it later to the child’s mother in a voice note – but said she had done so by accident while hitting him on the hand.

