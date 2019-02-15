Nelson Mandela Bay sees big drop in foreign visitors
While other SA tourism destinations appear to have thrived over the summer season, Nelson Mandela Bay saw a significant drop in the number of international visitors.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.