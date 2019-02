MARY MAGDALINE MARNEVAL

The funeral service for the late Mary Magdaline age 80 years will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 16 February 2019 at 1pm from Mary Geldenhuys Congregational Church, Elk Street, Gelvandale

Deeply mourned by her loving children, family and friends

Arrangements: Stan Martin

Van Willing Funerals: (041) 453-0989