As the rain poured, Jozi car guards went above and beyond to keep a customer's vehicle dry

One picture shows the group of four guards carrying umbrellas as they attend to the car. The next picture shows the car's open windows now sealed with what looks like cardboard and tape.

"To the person who left their windows open at Lonehill Shopping Center, I just wanted to share with you how these guys tried to prevent your car getting wet," Priscilla Michelle wrote on her Facebook page.

"People always moan about these guys and say, 'They're only around when you leave.' I say, 'What type of service do you expect for R2, Susan? A red carpet?' Be realistic peeps," she continued.

"They don't take your kids college fund. Spare some change even a R20 once in a while (one less Redbull) which is bad for you anyway. See now they're saving your life too," she said.

By early afternoon on Friday, the post had been shared close to 6,000 times.

Some commented as to why they did, or didn't, believe in tipping car guards.

"I'm always relieved to see a car guard as it means your car is safer. Always give R10," said one person.

"Alot of them got attitude ," said another person. "I have my favorites," she continued.

"They always go out of their way," someone said.

"I have insurance. I don't need a car guard," another user posted.

Michelle told TimesLIVE that some people had said they would have thought the guards were trying to break into the vehicle.

"But that thought never crossed my mind. After I realised what they were doing, I was quite blown away," she said.

The car owner was later made aware of the post.

She took to Facebook to express her gratitude to the heroes of the day.

"THIS IS ME TODAY!!! I am so excited to see this post. Words cannot explain how grateful I am to these amazing car guards who helped me today," the car owner wrote on Facebook.

"Unfortunately I didn’t give them enough money as I only had a small amount of change on me. I will be going back there tomorrow to give them all something," she added.