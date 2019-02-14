News

Protecting your heart – and wallet on Valentine's Day

Online scammers out in force to prey on lonely hearts at Valentine’s

PREMIUM
By Siyabonga Sesant - 14 February 2019

While the hopelessly in love will be swept off their feet and showered with flowers and chocolates, the not-so-lucky in love may be getting scammed.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
WATCH | NMB residents on SONA expectations

Most Read

X