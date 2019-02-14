Man wanted for kidnapping, stabbing ex-wife still at large

A man who allegedly kidnapped his ex-wife on the morning of Valentine’s Day is still at large.

Port Elizabeth police said it was alleged that the man, a 45-year-old white male, kidnapped his ex-wife in Kabega Park on Thursday morning and bundled her into his vehicle.

He then proceeded to drive in the direction of Stormsriver.

“As they neared Stormsriver, the suspect stabbed the complainant,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“During the scuffle in the car, the suspect also sustained a stab wound in the leg. The vehicle then crashed and the suspect got out and ran away.”

Naidu said the man was wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie and a black cap. At the time of the incident he was also carrying with him a blue bag and a tool box.

She said the traumatised woman had been taken to hospital.

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) are investigating a case of kidnapping and attempted murder, Naidu said.

Naidu said due to the sensitivity of the case the FCS had asked that the man’s photograph not be circulated. She said this was being done to protect the witness and her immediate family.

Anyone who may have spotted the suspect is asked to urgently contact Lt Col Sanet Winter on 071 475 1736 or their nearest police station.