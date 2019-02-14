Man wanted for allegedly kidnapping, stabbing ex-wife

A Port Elizabeth woman was kidnapped and stabbed on Thursday morning - allegedly by her ex-husband.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman was allegedly taken by her ex in Kabega Park between 10am and 11am.

“As they neared Stormsriver, the suspect stabbed the complainant. During the scuffle in the car, the suspect also sustained a stab wound,” Naidu said.

“The vehicle then crashed and the suspect, 45 years, got out and ran away. He is wearing a pair of blue jeans, grey hoodie and a black cap. He is carrying with him a blue bag and a tool box.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Sanet Winter on 071-475-1736 or their nearest police station.

However, they are refusing to provide a description or photograph.