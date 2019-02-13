Slain state witness shot in head, groin
Warrant Officer Sherwin Walsh was testifying in the case against disgraced police officer Walter Francis, who allegedly played a role in the murder of witness Alex Nico Ferreira.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.