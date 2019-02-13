Hunt for Patensie farm attackers

Police are searching for two suspects who attacked and robbed a middle-aged couple on their farm in Patensie on Tuesday.

The couple, both in their 50s, were attacked at 10pm by two men.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the couple were overpowered by the knife- and panga-wielding suspects when they arrived home.

A scuffle ensued between the 58-year-old man and one of the suspects, and the man was struck over the head with the panga.

The other suspect then allegedly stabbed the man in his hand and back.

The suspects then forced their way inside the house and took two cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash, before fleeing.

The man was taken to a doctor for treatment.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Johannes Noeth, 082-551-4749, Patensie detectives on 042-283-8419 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.